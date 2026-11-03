Secugen's Unity 20 MOSIP Authentication Device Now Live In Uganda

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SecuGen Corporation, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint biometric technology, today announced that its UnityTM 20 MOSIP fingerprint authentication device is now live in Uganda. SecuGen has completed the setup that allows the Unity 20 MOSIP to work with Uganda's national identity system, which is built on the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) and operated by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA). Organizations in Uganda can now purchase and deploy the device to authenticate national ID holders by fingerprint.







Image caption: SecuGen Unity 20 MOSIP Authentication Device.

“Uganda has made MOSIP the foundation of its national ID, and we are proud that the Unity 20 MOSIP is now ready to work within it,” said Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen Corporation.“Going live in Uganda is exactly what this device was built for: secure, reliable fingerprint authentication inside a national ID program that serves an entire country.”

SUPPORTING UGANDA'S MOSIP-BASED NATIONAL ID

NIRA now uses MOSIP to register people, issue and renew ID cards, and correct records. To make this change, NIRA moved more than 28 million identity records from its previous system to MOSIP. In May 2025, NIRA also launched a nationwide campaign to renew expiring ID cards and register new applicants, targeting about 33 million Ugandans. Under Uganda's Registration of Persons Act, people must show a national ID number or card to access public services and to complete many everyday transactions. The Unity 20 MOSIP is designed for in-person fingerprint authentication where these identity checks happen every day.

“Organizations in Uganda can now buy a MOSIP-certified fingerprint device that works with the national ID system today,” said Jeff Brown, Vice President of Sales at SecuGen.“For banks, mobile money agents, telecom operators and government agencies that verify identities all day, every day, the Unity 20 MOSIP is robust, accurate and affordable, and it comes from a brand trusted in identity programs worldwide.”

ABOUT THE UNITY 20 MOSIP

The Unity 20 MOSIP (model HU20-ASF-USM) was certified in April 2026 and is listed on the MOSIP Marketplace as compliant with MOSIP SBI 2.0 L1 specifications. Key features include:

SecuGen U20-A fingerprint sensor, FBI certified for image quality (FAP 20) FIPS 140-3 Level 3 Foundational Trust Module that encrypts and signs fingerprint data at the point of capture Operating range of -20°C to 65°C for field and outdoor use Rugged design built for high-volume service counters

“This is a great milestone for SecuGen, and it was a true team effort,” said Dan Riley, Vice President of Engineering at SecuGen.“Our engineers, the MOSIP team, NIRA's technical team and our integration partner in Uganda worked across three continents to complete every step of onboarding. We are grateful for their support. The result is security in layers. Every fingerprint is encrypted and signed inside the device, and NIRA's system can confirm that it came from a genuine unit. Together, those layers protect both the person being verified and the integrity of the national ID system.”

AVAILABILITY

The Unity 20 MOSIP is now available in Uganda through SecuGen's authorized resellers. For more information, contact... or visit .

ABOUT SECUGEN

SecuGen Corporation is a leading provider of fingerprint recognition technology for physical and information security. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in California, USA, SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint sensors, OEM components, development kits, biometric software, and ready-to-use PC peripherals. SecuGen products are trusted worldwide across industries including financial services, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more. Known for durability, accuracy, and affordability, SecuGen is committed to continuous innovation, rigorous quality standards (ISO 9001:2015 certified), and robust developer support.

MULTIMEDIA

Image link for media:

Image caption: SecuGen Unity 20 MOSIP Authentication Device.

News Source: SecuGen Corporation

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.