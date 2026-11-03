Seabird Investment Partners Names Craig Fletcher Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Seabird Investment Partners, a San Diego-based, SEC-registered investment adviser specializing in value oriented fixed income and equity investments, today announced that Craig Fletcher has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer, effective September 14, 2026. Fletcher will help scale Seabird's operations and position the firm for accelerated growth.







Image caption: Seabird Investment Partners.

Fletcher brings more than twenty-five years of finance and operations leadership to Seabird. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, and previously as Chief Financial Officer of Mandel Communications, a global communications-training company. Earlier in his career he held Vice President of Finance roles for a venture-backed software company, and at a private equity-backed cloud and data center provider in San Diego. His experience also spans construction, fulfillment, corporate training, and education, and he spent several years in financial services as a registered representative and as a financial consultant at Charles Schwab & Company, advising individual investors.

“Craig has a proven record of building the systems and disciplined processes that growing organizations rely on,” said Arch Peregoff, Founder and President of Seabird Investment Partners.“As we continue to grow, his leadership will allow our investment team to stay focused on what we do best, while our clients and partners benefit from an experience that matches the quality of our investment work.”

“Craig understands both sides of this business, how a firm runs and what investors need from the people who serve them,” said Stefan Haberer, Senior Portfolio Manager at Seabird.“His background gives him a rare perspective, and we are glad to have him on the team.”

“Seabird has built a distinctive, disciplined investment approach and a team I admire,” said Fletcher.“My goal is to build the operational foundation that lets the firm grow while preserving the consistency and quality of service that clients and partners count on.”

ABOUT CRAIG FLETCHER

Craig Fletcher is a finance and operations executive with more than twenty-five years of experience leading finance, accounting, human resources, technology, and compliance functions, including venture- and private equity-backed companies. He holds an MBA from California State University, Monterey Bay, where he was honored as the top student in the program, and a B.S. in Accounting from San Jose State University. A longtime San Diego resident, Fletcher spent several years with the Triathlon Club of San Diego, and he can often be found cycling the coast to Camp Pendleton or swimming at La Jolla Shores. He has also taken part in the La Jolla Rough Water Swim.

ABOUT SEABIRD INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Seabird Investment Partners is a San Diego-based investment boutique specializing in value oriented fixed income and equity investments. Founded in 2016, the firm works alongside financial professionals, families, and other entrepreneurial investors, and its strategies include Performing Credit, MuniPlus, and Value Equity. Seabird's approach emphasizes quality, consistency, and cash flow. Seabird Financial Corporation is a registered investment adviser. For more information, visit .

LOGO link for media (white/SVG): wp-content/uploads/2020/10/seabird-logo

Image caption: Seabird Investment Partners logo.

News Source: Seabird Investment Partners

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.