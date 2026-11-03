Switzerland Faces Pressure From US Drug Pricing Policy

Deutsch de Medikamentenpreise: US-Preispolitik setzt die Schweiz unter Druck Original Read more: Medikamentenpreise: US-Preispolitik setzt die Schweiz unter Português pt Suíça enfrenta pressão da política de preços de medicamentos dos EUA Read more: Suíça enfrenta pressão da política de preços de medicamentos do

MENAFN - Swissinfo) US pressure on medicine prices could cost Switzerland hundreds of millions of francs a year, according to a study. This content was published on November 3, 2026 - 09:00 4 minutes Nora Meuli, SRF

Swiss drug prices are already among the highest in the world, but prices in the US are significantly steeper. The US government wants to change that and is pressuring pharmaceutical companies to offer new medicines at lower prices in the American market.

For Swiss pharmaceutical giants such as Roche and Novartis, lower prices in their biggest market would mean lower revenues.

Pharma firms are responding by pushing other countries to accept higher prices. A new study by researchers at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich concludes that if Switzerland and other countries give in to this pressure, Swiss households could face additional annual costs amounting to hundreds of millions of francs.

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