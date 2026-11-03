Switzerland Faces Pressure From US Drug Pricing Policy
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Medikamentenpreise: US-Preispolitik setzt die Schweiz unter Druck
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Suíça enfrenta pressão da política de preços de medicamentos dos EUA
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Swiss drug prices are already among the highest in the world, but prices in the US are significantly steeper. The US government wants to change that and is pressuring pharmaceutical companies to offer new medicines at lower prices in the American market.
For Swiss pharmaceutical giants such as Roche and Novartis, lower prices in their biggest market would mean lower revenues.
Pharma firms are responding by pushing other countries to accept higher prices. A new study by researchers at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich and the University of Zurich concludes that if Switzerland and other countries give in to this pressure, Swiss households could face additional annual costs amounting to hundreds of millions of francs.More More Drug pricing Pharma pushes for higher European drug prices, Trump or no Trump
This content was published on Oct 21, 2026 Pharmaceutical firms are still pressing Europe, including Switzerland, to raise drug prices despite limits to Trump's Most-Favoured Nation plan.Read more: Pharma pushes for higher European drug prices, Trump or no
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