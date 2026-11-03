Switzerland Celebrates Fifth Three-Star Michelin Restaurant

Italiano it Andermatt (UR): The Japanese Restaurant riceve la terza stella Original Read more: Andermatt (UR): The Japanese Restaurant riceve la terza s

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Japanese Restaurant, located in Andermatt, canton Uri, has joined the exclusive three-star club. The restaurant is situated within the luxury hotel The Chedi. This content was published on November 3, 2026 - 09:11 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The Japanese Restaurant has been upgraded from two to three stars, the Michelin Guide announced on Monday night on the sidelines of a ceremony held in the well-known Alpine holiday resort. Dominik Sato and Fabio Toffolon are in charge of the kitchen.

The elite club of Swiss gastronomy had previously comprised four establishments: Memories in Bad Ragaz (canton St Gallen), the Hôtel de Ville in Crissier (Vaud), Cheval Blanc in Basel and Schloss Schauenstein in Fürstenau (Graubünden).

In total, there are 133 starred restaurants in Switzerland this year: in addition to the five already mentioned, 22 have received two stars, and 106 (including seven new ones) have been awarded one star.

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This content was published on Jan 16, 2018 With numerous Michelin stars under his belt, Swiss cook Daniel Humm is the head chef and one of the owners of the best restaurant in the world.

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