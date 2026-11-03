Lonza Significantly Expands US Presence
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Lonza baut Pharmaauftragsproduktion in den USA stark aus
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Read more: Lonza baut Pharmaauftragsproduktion in den USA star
With this transaction, the pharmaceutical supplier is doubling its US presence from four to nine CDMO sites, the company announced on Tuesday. CDMO stands for contract development and manufacturing organisation and refers to contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical companies.
The company emphasises that the US is the largest market for innovative pharmaceutical products. The acquired network supports customers from the clinical phase through to commercial launch in promising growth areas.
According to the announcement, around 1,100 employees are moving to Lonza, bringing the total number of staff in the US to more than 6,000. The purchase price is based on a company valuation in the low to mid three-digit millions in Swiss francs.More More Drug pricing Pharma pushes for higher European drug prices, Trump or no Trump
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