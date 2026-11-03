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More Than Two Million Swiss Addicted To Smartphones

More Than Two Million Swiss Addicted To Smartphones


Date: 2026-11-03 02:10:58

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Almost a third of people in Switzerland – more than two million people – show clear signs of smartphone addiction, according to a study. This content was published on November 3, 2026 - 10:44 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Über 2 Millionen in der Schweiz sind abhängig vom Smartphone Original Read more: Über 2 Millionen in der Schweiz sind abhängig vom Smart

A further 7% even show pronounced signs of so-called nomophobia, or mobile phone addiction, the price comparison website Comparis announced on Tuesday. Nomophobia refers to the fear or anxiety of being without a smartphone or a mobile connection. Almost all young people and adults in Switzerland own at least one device.

The report said 16- to 35-year-olds are affected by smartphone addiction at an above-average rate. Almost half of them show clear signs of nomophobia. According to the report, four in ten show clear signs and a further 8% show pronounced signs. Among 36- to 55-year-olds, just under a third show clear signs, and among those aged over 56, just under one in five.

More More Demographics Most Swiss don't fall asleep without their mobile phone

This content was published on Oct 13, 2024 The mobile phone has replaced the book on most Swiss bedside tables. According to a survey conducted by Ikea, nearly 60% of them won't go to sleep without their mobile. This rate soars to 79% among 18-39 year-olds.

Read more: Most Swiss don't fall asleep without their mobile

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Swissinfo

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