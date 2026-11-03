Swiss Inflation Soars To 1.5% In October

Deutsch de Inflation schnellt im Oktober auf 1,5 Prozent hoch Original Read more: Inflation schnellt im Oktober auf 1,5 Prozent

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Inflation in Switzerland rose sharply in October. Annual inflation climbed to 1.5% from 1% in September, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Tuesday. This content was published on November 3, 2026 - 11:28 1 minute Keystone-SDA

It was thus well above expectations. In a survey conducted by the AWP news agency, economists' forecasts had ranged from 1.1% to 1.4%.

Inflation was last this high in December 2023. It had already risen significantly in the preceding months. At the start of the year, it had still been close to zero, and the annual average for 2025 stood at 0.2%.

However, even with the higher October figure, it remains within the range of price stability. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) considers price stability to be achieved within a range of 0% to 2%.

Core inflation – excluding energy, fuel, fresh and seasonal produce – also remained unchanged at 0.5% compared with September's figure. Petroleum products were 40% more expensive in October than in the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the National Consumer Price Index (LIK) rose by 0.2% month-on-month to 101.7 points. According to the data, the month-on-month increase was also due, among other things, to higher prices for heating oil, petrol and diesel.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....