Gotthard Pass Road To Close For Winter On Thursday
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Gotthardpassstrasse geht am Donnerstag in die Wintersperre
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Read more: Gotthardpassstrasse geht am Donnerstag in die Winters
The walking and cycling path through the Schöllenen has been closed since Monday, the Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) announced on Tuesday.
ASTRA had agreed on the closure with the Uri Cantonal Office for the Operation of National Roads (AfBN). Until then, the night-time closure from 6pm to 8am would remain in place, the statement added.
In addition to the Gotthard Pass, the Susten and Furka Passes are also closed for the winter. The other two Alpine passes in Uri, the Oberalp and Klausen Passes, remain open to traffic as normal until further notice, the Uri Department of Public Works said on Tuesday.More More Culture The Gotthard Pass, a Swiss national symbol
This content was published on Sep 17, 2010 The celebrations will look back on the Gotthard Pass's great historical and mythical importance to the Swiss, with all its associations with the birth of a nation.“The Gotthard's popularity comes in waves. International traffic was phenomenal during the second half of the 13th century, then commercial routes changed and maritime trade developed,” said Jean-Daniel...Read more: The Gotthard Pass, a Swiss national s
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