Deutsch de Vier von zehn Schweizern nutzen KI für Selbstdiagnose Original Read more: Vier von zehn Schweizern nutzen KI für Selbstdia Português pt Quase metade dos suíços já usa IA para questões de saúde Read more: Quase metade dos suíços já usa IA para questões de s

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss population is now using AI chatbots for health-related enquiries twice as much as they did a year ago. According to the latest CSS Health Study, four in ten Swiss people use artificial intelligence (AI) when they experience symptoms of illness. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Four in ten Swiss use AI for self-diagnosis This content was published on November 3, 2026 - 13:08 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Within a year, the use of AI assistants rose from 20% to 42% of respondents. AI chatbots were used to help with both physical and mental health symptoms, the study conducted by the Sotomo research institute said.

Usage also rose sharply across all age groups: 62% of young adults relied on the chatbot's diagnosis. Among the over-65s, the figure stood at 30%, compared with just 10% last year.

More than a quarter of those surveyed ranked AI chatbots among their most important sources of health information. According to the study, however, AI chatbots were not a substitute for doctors or one's personal support network. The study's findings suggest they are viewed more as an additional source of information.

More Debate Hosted by: Aylin Elçi Do you trust AI with your health?

People are starting to use AI for health advice with mixed results. What has been your experience with AI for health information?

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