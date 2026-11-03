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Swiss Companies Plan Only Modest Pay Rises For 2027

Swiss Companies Plan Only Modest Pay Rises For 2027


Date: 2026-11-03 02:10:57

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Wages in Switzerland are expected to rise only slightly next year, despite an improved economic outlook. Companies are planning average wage increases of 1% for 2027, down from 1.1% this year. This content was published on November 3, 2026 - 13:49 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Schweizer Unternehmen planen 2027 nur leichte Lohnerhöhungen Original Read more: Schweizer Unternehmen planen 2027 nur leichte Lohnerhöh

This is shown by the UBS Wage Survey, published on Tuesday, which covered just under 400 Swiss companies. With UBS forecasting inflation of 0.8%, this would leave real wage growth at just 0.2%. This is below the long-term average and also below the 0.4% increase in purchasing power expected for 2026.

Although business confidence has increased across all sectors, according to the study – particularly in industry – the outlook for the labour market remains subdued. The majority of firms expect the unemployment rate to remain unchanged and staff numbers to stagnate.

“Low inflation expectations and companies' continued cautious approach to staffing suggest subdued wage growth,” says UBS economist Meret Mügeli. The economic recovery is only slowly filtering through to the labour market and wages, she said.

More More Macroeconomics Swiss inflation at two-year high driven by oil and franc

This content was published on Oct 1, 2026 Stronger oil prices and a weaker franc fan price pressures.

Read more: Swiss inflation at two-year high driven by oil and

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