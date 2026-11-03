Swiss App To Help Prevent Skiing And Snowboarding Accidents
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Nouvelle application pour éviter les accidents à ski et snowboard
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Read more: Nouvelle application pour éviter les accidents à ski et snow
Developed in partnership with Swiss-Ski and Swiss Snowsports, the appExternal lin focuses on three key areas: knowing your limits, protecting yourself and staying alert. It has been designed based on the BFU's expertise in snow sports accidents.More More Almost 62,000 Swiss injured on pistes every year
This content was published on Dec 16, 2025 Nearly 62,000 Swiss people are injured each year while skiing or snowboarding on the slopes.Read more: Almost 62,000 Swiss injured on pistes every
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