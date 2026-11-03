Swiss App To Help Prevent Skiing And Snowboarding Accidents

Français fr Nouvelle application pour éviter les accidents à ski et snowboard Original Read more: Nouvelle application pour éviter les accidents à ski et snow

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) has launched the“Snow Safety” app for skiers and snowboarders. The app is free and is now a compulsory part of instructor training, the BFU said. This content was published on November 3, 2026 - 14:24 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Developed in partnership with Swiss-Ski and Swiss Snowsports, the appExternal lin focuses on three key areas: knowing your limits, protecting yourself and staying alert. It has been designed based on the BFU's expertise in snow sports accidents.

More More Almost 62,000 Swiss injured on pistes every year

This content was published on Dec 16, 2025 Nearly 62,000 Swiss people are injured each year while skiing or snowboarding on the slopes.

Read more: Almost 62,000 Swiss injured on pistes every