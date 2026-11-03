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Swiss App To Help Prevent Skiing And Snowboarding Accidents

Swiss App To Help Prevent Skiing And Snowboarding Accidents


Date: 2026-11-03 02:10:56

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) has launched the“Snow Safety” app for skiers and snowboarders. The app is free and is now a compulsory part of instructor training, the BFU said. This content was published on November 3, 2026 - 14:24 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Nouvelle application pour éviter les accidents à ski et snowboard Original Read more: Nouvelle application pour éviter les accidents à ski et snow

Developed in partnership with Swiss-Ski and Swiss Snowsports, the appExternal lin focuses on three key areas: knowing your limits, protecting yourself and staying alert. It has been designed based on the BFU's expertise in snow sports accidents.

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This content was published on Dec 16, 2025 Nearly 62,000 Swiss people are injured each year while skiing or snowboarding on the slopes.

Read more: Almost 62,000 Swiss injured on pistes every

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Swissinfo

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