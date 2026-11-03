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Swiss Army Inaugurates Central Memorial Site In Lucerne

Swiss Army Inaugurates Central Memorial Site In Lucerne


Date: 2026-11-03 02:10:56

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss Armed Forces have unveiled a memorial in Lucerne dedicated to deceased members of the armed forces and civilians killed in military accidents. The memorial is intended to provide a space for personal remembrance and reflection. This content was published on November 3, 2026 - 15:42 1 minute Keystone-SDA
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The winning project is called Monumoira. It combines the Latin word for 'to remember' and 'to warn' with the Greek term for 'fate', the defence ministry announced on Tuesday.

The memorial site, situated on the grounds of the Army Training Centre, consists of a 167-metre-long metal band and a 26-metre-high stele. The band symbolises an unexpected turning point and the scar that a stroke of fate can leave behind, the press release stated.

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