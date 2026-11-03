Swiss Army Inaugurates Central Memorial Site In Lucerne
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Schweizer Armee weiht in Luzern zentralen Gedenkort ein
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Read more: Schweizer Armee weiht in Luzern zentralen Gedenkor
The winning project is called Monumoira. It combines the Latin word for 'to remember' and 'to warn' with the Greek term for 'fate', the defence ministry announced on Tuesday.
The memorial site, situated on the grounds of the Army Training Centre, consists of a 167-metre-long metal band and a 26-metre-high stele. The band symbolises an unexpected turning point and the scar that a stroke of fate can leave behind, the press release stated.More More Swiss Politics The Swiss army: your questions answered
This content was published on Jun 13, 2022 Discover how Switzerland balances conscription, neutrality, and national defense-read answers to common questions about the Swiss army today!Read more: The Swiss army: your questions ans
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