Deutsch de Im Dezember bekommen fast 2,7 Millionen Rentner die 13. AHV-Rente Original Read more: Im Dezember bekommen fast 2,7 Millionen Rentner die 13. AHV-

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In December the Swiss old-age compensation funds will pay out CHF9.28 billion ($11.25 billion) to pensioners. This is because, for the first time, pensioners will receive a 13th month's payment in addition to their usual December pension. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Nearly 2.7 million Swiss will receive a 13th pension in December This content was published on November 3, 2026 - 16:27 1 minute Keystone-SDA

These figures were announced to the media on Tuesday in Bern by representatives of the Federal Social Insurance Office and the 74 old-age pension compensation funds. The compensation funds must pay out the correct amount to all eligible recipients at the right time in December and have made the necessary preparations.

What sounds simple in principle is complex in detail. The 13th pension payment corresponds to one-12th of all old-age pension payments that a person received in 2026. For this reason, the 13th payment is not simply the same amount as the usual pension for everyone.

More More Votes The Swiss voted for a pension hike. Now they must decide how to pay for it

This content was published on Oct 13, 2026 On November 29, the Swiss will vote on funding a 13th monthly pension payment by increasing value-added tax (VAT) by 0.4 percentage points.

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