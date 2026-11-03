Teen Arrested Following Cyberattack On Swiss Schools

Deutsch de 16-Jähriger nach Hackerangriff auf Waadtländer Schulen festgenommen Original Read more: 16-Jähriger nach Hackerangriff auf Waadtländer Schulen festgen

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A 16-year-old is alleged to have gained unauthorised access to an IT platform containing data on around 38,000 pupils and 3,500 teachers in the Swiss canton of Vaud. The police arrested the teenager on Saturday. This content was published on November 3, 2026 - 17:10 1 minute Keystone-SDA

It was initially unclear whether he had stolen any data or passed it on to third parties. The cantonal education authority discovered the attack on October 26 and immediately had the platform taken offline, Vaud cantonal police said on Tuesday. The unauthorised access took place between October 23-26.

The system is used by around 38,000 pupils and 3,500 teachers to report IT problems. It contains their names, school email addresses and requests for technical support. Passwords, school marks or pupil records are not stored there.

The authorities informed those affected and warned them about potential fraudulent messages. They also filed a criminal complaint.

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