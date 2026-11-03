AI Platform Wins Publishing Award In Sharjah

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian platform KlooBR won the Disrupt Track award on Monday (2), presented by Sharjah's Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur) to technology companies in the publishing industry. Launched 18 months ago, KlooBR uses artificial intelligence to edit books. It belongs to Clube de Autores, an independent publishing platform. The competition drew 94 entries from 17 countries.

As part of the award, the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) will make a strategic investment to support KlooBR's expansion into the United Arab Emirates, including the opening of a headquarters in Sharjah.

KlooBR uses artificial intelligence to provide editorial services, including book analysis, editing, proofreading and translation, in Brazil, Portugal, Germany and Spain. Authors upload text files and receive completed books within 24 hours, depending on the service selected, through a fully digital process. The platform plans to add typesetting and cover design, according to its website. Most services are delivered within minutes.

On Tuesday (3), SBA Chairperson Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi honored the Brazilian company at the 16th Sharjah International Publishers Conference. In her speech, she said the publishing industry is operating in an era of acceleration but has always reinvented itself, adapted and built new bridges with readers when challenged.

Also this week, the Sharjah International Book Fair opens on Wednesday (4), featuring more than 3,000 publishers and 1.7 million titles. Oman is the fair's guest of honor.

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Reading platform seeks partners in Sharjah

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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