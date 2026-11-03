Peptide Therapies Are Changing The Future Of Medicine - And The Market Could Reach $335 Billion - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) Growing Demand for Next-Generation Therapies Is Putting Peptide Innovation at the Center of Healthcare's Biggest Growth Markets

New York, NY –November 3, 2026 – Peptide-based treatments are attracting growing attention from major pharmaceutical companies as researchers push into new ways to treat diabetes, obesity, cancer, metabolic disorders and other serious diseases. The opportunity is getting harder to ignore. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global peptide therapeutics market is projected to grow from approximately $146.34 billion in 2026 to $334.95 billion by 2034. That is a substantial expansion in a market being fueled by successful GLP-1 drugs, growing demand for targeted therapies and continued advances in peptide research. What was once a specialized area of drug development is quickly becoming a major force in the pharmaceutical industry. Those targeting Biotech and Wellness growth should watch these Companies poised to capitalize on Expanding Markets and Emerging Opportunities: The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (OTCQB: PNGAF) (CSE: BPC), Roche (OTCQX: RHHBY), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY).

What makes this sector particularly compelling is that the opportunity extends well beyond today's blockbuster diabetes and weight-management drugs. Pharmaceutical researchers are increasingly exploring next-generation peptides for oncology, immune disorders, tissue repair, hormone regulation and other complex medical applications. Advances in drug delivery, longer-acting formulations and oral peptide technologies could further expand patient access and commercial potential. Grand View Research estimates the global market could reach $294.6 billion by 2033, while Polaris Market Research projects approximately $315.97 billion by 2034. With billions of dollars flowing into pharmaceutical research and development, peptide innovation is emerging as a major growth opportunity for companies developing new therapies, proprietary formulations and advanced delivery technologies.

Four Major Investment Drivers to Watch:

Massive Market Expansion: Global peptide therapeutics spending could exceed $300 billion by 2034, creating significant opportunities across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Diabetes and Obesity Demand: The success of GLP-1 treatments is accelerating investment in next-generation peptide drugs and metabolic therapies. Expanding Medical Applications: Growing research into cancer, immunology, neurological disorders and chronic diseases is broadening the potential market. Innovation and Competitive Advantage: Companies developing proprietary peptide compounds, advanced drug-delivery platforms and differentiated therapies could be positioned to capture emerging market opportunities.

The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) Needle-Free First Strategy Already in Place as HHS Draft Policy Recognizes Non-Injectable Routes for Leading Peptides – The Precision Peptide Company (the“Company” or“BPC”), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today comments on the“Enforcement Discretion Policy Regarding 503A Compounding Using Certain Peptide Bulk Drug Substances” (the“ Policy”), published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“ HHS”) in the Federal Register on October 30, 2026 under Docket No. HHS-OASH-2026-0496, and its potential relevance to the Company's U.S. prescription platform and needle-free delivery strategy. BPC-157, the peptide the Company takes its ticker symbol from, heads the Policy's list.

Highlights

Federal path for BPC-157: HHS has published a draft Enforcement Discretion Policy concerning a potential interim 503A compounding path for six peptides: BPC-157, Epitalon, KPV, MOTS-c, Semax and TB-500 Needle-free routes recognized: oral and topical forms for BPC-157 and KPV, and intranasal use for Semax, now sit alongside injection in federal policy Built for the Company's model: the Policy runs through 503A compounding, a similar U.S. pathway behind the Company's 16-therapy prescription formulary announced on October 29, 2026 A higher bar for the category: FDA-registered sourcing, lot-level certificates of analysis, single-ingredient products and adverse event reporting to FDA Needle-free first, every format available: the Company offers needle-free patches, oral and topical formulations and clinician-prescribed therapies under one brand

About the Policy – The Policy describes an interim approach to enforcement discretion while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“ FDA”) develops the list of bulk drug substances that may be used in compounding under section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (the“ 503A bulks list”). It follows the July 2026 meeting of FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee, which voted to recommend the same six peptides for the 503A bulks list. HHS stated that the Policy is intended to expand and improve patient access while FDA reviews these substances, while appropriately protecting patient safety.

Under the Policy, HHS does not intend to take enforcement action against State-licensed pharmacies, Federal facilities or licensed physicians compounding products from the six peptides, provided defined conditions are met. These include a single active pharmaceutical ingredient per product, bulk drug substance from an FDA-registered manufacturer operating under current good manufacturing practice, a valid lot-level certificate of analysis, a valid patient-specific prescription, and reporting of serious adverse events and product quality issues to FDA.

The Policy also sets out the routes of administration recognized for each peptide. BPC-157 is recognized for subcutaneous, intramuscular, oral and topical forms; KPV for oral and topical forms; Semax for intranasal use; and Epitalon, MOTS-c and TB-500 for injectable forms. This summary is not exhaustive and should be read together with the full text of the Policy.

Relevance to the Company – The Company has a compounding agreement with a U.S.-based 503A sterile compounding pharmacy (see news release dated June 2, 2026), supported by its prescription and telehealth infrastructure (see news releases dated June 9, 2026 and July 7, 2026). On October 29, 2026, the Company announced that its U.S. telehealth formulary had grown to 16 prescription therapies across seven therapy areas, with every prescription issued by a U.S.-licensed clinician and compounded in the United States.

Needle-free routes recognized. The Policy lists three of the six peptides are recognized for non-injectable routes, including BPC-157 in oral and topical forms. Needle-free delivery has been the Company's focus from the start, and it now offers needle-free patches, oral and topical formulations and clinician-prescribed therapies under one brand.

A higher bar for the category. The Policy's requirements for verified sourcing, lot-level testing and safety reporting reflect the standards the Company applies across its U.S.-compounded prescription formulary. The Company is evaluating, with its 503A compounding partner, how the Policy may apply to its prescription formulary.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:“Last week we announced 16 prescription therapies, all compounded in the United States. HHS has now set out a framework for six widely used peptides, led by BPC-157, concerning the U.S. 503A pathway, with verified sourcing, lot-level testing and safety reporting built in. Just as important, it recognizes oral, topical and intranasal routes alongside injection. Needle-free first, every format available, has been our approach from day one.” Continued... Read this full release and additional news for Precision Peptide Company by visiting:

Key News and Growth Catalysts Driving Biotech and Pharma:

Roche (OTCQX: RHHBY) recently announced positive topline results from CT-388-104, a Phase II clinical trial evaluating enicepatide (CT-388), an investigational, once-weekly dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, in adults living with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and overweight or obesity. In the study, enicepatide met both primary endpoints, delivering dose-dependent and clinically meaningful reductions in blood glucose and body weight at 48 weeks. Patients receiving the highest titrated dose (24 mg) achieved an HbA1c reduction of 2.65% (from a baseline HbA1c of 8.1%). Furthermore, 90% of patients in the 24 mg cohort reached an HbA1c level of ≤6.5% (diagnostic threshold for T2D) and 62% achieved normoglycemia (HbA1c < 5.7%), restoring blood glucose levels to a non-diabetic range. The mean weight loss at 48 weeks in the 24 mg enicepatide arm was 15.5% without a demonstrable plateau.

The safety and tolerability profile of enicepatide was consistent with other established incretin-based therapies, with the most common adverse events being predominantly mild-to-moderate gastrointestinal effects. In addition, the treatment discontinuation rate due to adverse events was low (2.0% in enicepatide arms; 0.0% in placebo arm). The totality of data positions enicepatide, a unique dually biased GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, as a differentiated molecule designed for potentially greater efficacy with a favorable safety profile.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) recently announced that new data from its obesity portfolio will be presented across 26 abstracts at ObesityWeek® 2026, taking place November 14–17 in Washington, D.C., US. The presentations span real-world treatment experience with the Wegovy® pill and injection, including data from telehealth settings; new analyses from the investigational CagriSema REDEFINE program, and research on investigational semaglutide injection in children ages 6 to under 12.

“Obesity is a complex disease, and people living with obesity can have different experiences and treatment needs at different stages of life,” said Martin Holst Lange, chief scientific officer and executive vice president, Research & Development at Novo.“At ObesityWeek®, we will share findings across several key areas, including: investigational CagriSema; real-world treatment experience with oral and injectable Wegovy®; and investigational semaglutide injection in children ages 6 to under 12. Studying treatment options across different settings, formulations, outcomes, and dosing regimens can strengthen understanding of obesity and help inform progress in line with Novo's commitment to lasting health.”

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, recently announced the initiation of the SUNRISE Phase 3 clinical program for oral VK2735, the company's dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors. VK2375 is being developed in both oral and subcutaneous formulations for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders such as obesity.

The SUNRISE Phase 3 program includes two studies evaluating oral VK2735: one in adults with obesity and another in obese or overweight adults with type 2 diabetes. Each study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of VK2735, with patients receiving once-daily oral VK2735 for 68 weeks. SUNRISE-1 and SUNRISE-2 will each target enrollment of 560 adults. SUNRISE-1 will include obese (BMI ≥30 kg/m2) or overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m2) adults without type 2 diabetes who have at least one weight-related comorbidity. SUNRISE-2 will enroll adults with type 2 diabetes who are obese or overweight. Participants in both trials will be randomly assigned to one of four treatment groups receiving once-daily VK2735 doses of 27.5 mg, 35 mg, 55 mg, or placebo.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) recently announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 and provided updated 2026 financial guidance.

“Lilly had another strong quarter, exceeding our prior expectations and allowing us to raise our full-year outlook,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO.“Revenue growth was driven by broad global consumer demand for Mounjaro and Zepbound, the global launches of Foundayo, expanded U.S. coverage for obesity care and a doubling in our newest products in oncology, immunology and neuroscience. To drive durable long-term growth, we continue to invest in our drug-making and technology capabilities, with multiple business development deals and partnerships signed and closed, and with new manufacturing expansions in Texas and Virginia. Lilly is executing well across the value chain, and our potential for impact on human health continues to expand.”

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