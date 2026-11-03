New GST Changes To Simplify Registration, Speed Up Refunds, Ease MSME Compliance

MENAFN - KNN India)The government has notified several Goods and Services Tax (GST) changes following the 57th GST Council meeting, aimed at simplifying compliance, expediting refunds and improving ease of doing business.

Effective November 1, 2026, the changes include simplified GST registration for eligible e-commerce sellers using an operator's warehouse address in other states, faster approval of specified registration amendments and system-based cancellation for eligible taxpayers.

The refund acknowledgement period has also been reduced from 15 days to 10 days.

For MSMEs, the measures could reduce compliance delays, improve working capital through faster refunds and simplify GST procedures, subject to eligibility conditions and effective implementation.

Eligible exporters and taxpayers under the inverted duty structure (IDS) can receive up to 90 per cent provisional refunds through a risk-based automated process. Eligible input services ITC can now be included in IDS refund calculations, subject to conditions. The 1.5-times value restriction for calculating turnover of zero-rated supplies of goods has also been removed.

Other changes include automated refunds of eligible excess electronic cash ledger balances, simplified ITC distribution and reporting by Input Service Distributors (ISDs), amendments to GSTR-4, GSTR-5, GSTR-6, GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C, and revised registration and refund forms. Certain e-way bill transportation provisions have also been extended to Metro Railways.

Further Changes From December 2026 to April 2027

From December 1, 2026, revised GST refund form RFD-01 and specified registration-related amendments will take effect.

From January 1, 2027, e-invoicing provisions will extend to specified inward supplies covered under the reverse charge mechanism (RCM) and imports of services, in accordance with the official notification. A revised e-invoice schema will also be introduced.

Changes scheduled for April 1, 2027, include system-based suspension, cancellation and revocation of GST registration, safeguards and an opportunity to object to input tax credit blocking under Rule 86A, and inclusion of eligible capital goods ITC in specified refund calculations. Revised GST notice and demand-related forms will also be introduced.

The government clarified that the changes have different effective dates and will not all apply from November 1, 2026. The minimum refund threshold of Rs 1,000 also remains unchanged under the two notifications.

(KNN Bureau)