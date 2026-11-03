Govt Plans New Inland Container Depots And Airports To Facilitate Drug Imports

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Health Ministry has proposed expanding the network of authorised import gateways for drugs, medical devices and cosmetics by adding several inland container depots (ICDs), a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and an international airport.

The move aims to speed up customs clearance, reduce logistics costs and improve supply chain efficiency.

The proposal involves an amendment to Rule 43A of the Drugs Rules, 1945, through which additional import entry points will be notified across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Karnataka, according to a gazette notification issued by the ministry.

New Import Locations Proposed

The proposed additions include ICDs at Sonipat, Piyala and Harsaru in Haryana; Dadri in Uttar Pradesh; Gandhidham and Mundra in Gujarat; Sanath Nagar and Thimmapur in Hyderabad; and Whitefield in Bengaluru, as reported by PTI.

The ministry has also proposed including the Bommasandra Special Economic Zone in Karnataka and Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh as authorised entry points for air cargo imports.

Focus on Faster Clearance and Lower Costs

Rule 43A governs the authorised ports, airports, railway stations, road crossings and other entry points through which drugs can be imported into India.

According to the ministry, expanding the network will enable importers to clear consignments closer to manufacturing facilities, warehouses and distribution centres. This is expected to reduce inland transportation distances, lower logistics costs and minimise delays in the movement of imported medicines, medical devices and cosmetics.

The proposed locations will supplement the existing network of authorised import gateways, which includes ICDs at Dhannad and Tihi in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, along with other notified airports.

The ministry has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders on the proposed amendment. Submissions may be sent to the Under Secretary (Drugs Regulation), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for consideration.

(KNN Bureau)

