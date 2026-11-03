India Attracts USD 67 Billion In Renewable Energy Investments In Two Years: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - KNN India)India's renewable energy sector has attracted investments worth USD 67 billion (around Rs 6 lakh crore) over the past two years, including USD 6.2 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

Addressing the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 in New Delhi, Joshi said the investments reflected growing investor confidence in India's clean energy transition.

He added that India's installed non-fossil fuel capacity had crossed 310 GW, compared with around 80 GW in 2014, marking an increase of nearly 280 per cent.

Solar and wind capacity expand

Highlighting the growth in renewable energy generation, Joshi said India's solar capacity had increased from 2.8 GW in 2014 to 171 GW, while wind power capacity had risen from 21 GW to around 60 GW during the same period.

He also highlighted the expansion of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, under which rooftop solar installations have reached 65 lakh households in two years, reported The Economic Times.

“On average, we are adding more than one lakh installations every six days,” Joshi said, pointing to the pace of rooftop solar adoption across the country.

Investments in clean energy infrastructure

The minister said renewable energy expansion was becoming increasingly important as economic growth continued to drive up energy demand.

He noted that several agencies had projected India's economic growth at around 7 per cent in 2026-27, making the expansion of sustainable energy capacity critical to meeting future requirements.

Referring to the government's efforts to strengthen renewable energy infrastructure, Joshi highlighted the approval of the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III project, with an outlay of Rs 1.86 lakh crore, along with other investments aimed at developing the country's clean energy ecosystem.

Green hydrogen and ammonia opportunities

Joshi also highlighted developments in emerging clean energy technologies, including green hydrogen and green ammonia.

He said recently discovered prices of Rs 279 per kg for green hydrogen and Rs 49.75 per kg for green ammonia were among the lowest globally.

Inviting global investors to participate in India's energy transition, the minister said the country offered opportunities across renewable energy generation, manufacturing, technology and emerging clean energy segments.

(KNN Bureau)