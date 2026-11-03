Piyush Goyal Chairs Roundtable On Biopharma Startup Ecosystem, Regulatory Reforms

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal chaired a roundtable in New Delhi to discuss measures to strengthen India's biopharma startup ecosystem, including regulatory reforms, access to finance and shared infrastructure.

The roundtable, organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in collaboration with NITI Aayog and NITI Frontier Tech Hub, brought together policymakers, industry representatives and startups.

Discussions focused on streamlining regulations, faster approvals, a proposed regulatory sandbox, single-window clearance, alignment with global regulatory standards and simplifying patent application processes.

Participants also discussed the implementation of Biopharma SHAKTI, announced in the Union Budget 2026–27, and the development of shared laboratories, testing facilities and clinical trial infrastructure to reduce costs for startups.

The meeting also examined measures to strengthen domestic life sciences manufacturing, expedite customs clearance for laboratory equipment and reagents, and simplify access to government schemes and regulatory support.

Goyal called for time-bound action on the recommendations emerging from the discussions and emphasised the need for collaboration among industry, academia and government.

NITI Aayog Distinguished Fellow Debjani Ghosh highlighted the role of collaboration among startups, industry, academia and government, while NITI Aayog Member Professor Gobardhan Das stressed the need to strengthen research capabilities and translate scientific discoveries into commercial products.

(KNN Bureau)

