Renewable Energy Investments To Exceed Rs 20 Lakh Crore By 2030: PM Modi

MENAFN - KNN India)India's renewable energy sector is expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 20 lakh crore by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 in New Delhi.

Modi said the sector had attracted more than Rs 6 lakh crore in investments in the two years since the RE-Invest summit in 2024, taking cumulative investments over the past eight years to more than Rs 15 lakh crore for increased investment in battery storage, the Prime Minister said,“The country needs hardware. We need storage facilities. We have to create new capacity for battery storage.”

He also called for linking renewable energy with electric mobility, including solar-powered charging for electric scooters, motorcycles and cars, to reduce household energy costs.

India has set a target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity by 2030 and has already crossed 300 GW.

(KNN Bureau)

