New GST Registration Framework To Help Msmes Start Operations Faster: FISME

MENAFN - KNN India)The simplified GST registration framework is expected to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) start operations sooner by reducing documentation-related delays and compliance costs, the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) said.

FISME highlighted that registration difficulties often arise before businesses begin generating revenue, when entrepreneurs are already incurring expenses such as rent and salaries. Unclear documentation requirements, particularly for rented or consent-based premises, can lead to repeated queries and submissions, delaying the start of operations.

Simplified Registration and Documentation

Section 25 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act governs registration, while Form GST REG-01 is used to submit applications.

Under Rule 14A, eligible applicants can access a simplified electronic registration route with approval within three working days, subject to prescribed conditions. The scheme covers applicants whose self-assessed monthly output tax liability on supplies to registered persons does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh, including applicable central, state, integrated GST and compensation cess.

The Rs 2.5 lakh limit relates to monthly tax liability, not turnover. Applicants must also meet the prescribed Aadhaar authentication requirements.

Separately, the documentation initiative provides clearer document checklists and portal guidance for other registration applications, aiming to reduce repeated submissions and make the process more predictable.

Potential Reach and Implementation

The Government estimated in September 2025 that the simplified registration scheme could benefit around 96 per cent of new GST applicants. This is an estimated share of new applicants, not 96 per cent of all MSMEs or the number of applications already approved.

The federation noted that without annual applicant data and identification of MSME applicants, the estimate cannot be converted into a reliable national MSME figure.

It said faster registration could help small businesses convert initial customer enquiries into actual supply relationships while reducing their dependence on external consultants.

However, the benefits will depend on consistent implementation across states and jurisdictions, particularly whether identical documents receive similar treatment from GST authorities.

FISME noted that the impact should be assessed by tracking a new enterprise's experience from registration application to its first invoice, including the time taken, number of departmental queries and professional costs incurred.

(KNN Bureau)