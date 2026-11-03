APEDA Facilitates Trial Shipment Of 1.5 MT Arunachal Kiwi To Dubai

MENAFN - KNN India)The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the trial export of 1.5 metric tonnes of kiwi from Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, to Dubai, UAE.

The consignment has reached Dubai and was showcased at LuLu Hypermarket in Al Qusais for retail-level market assessment under the branding initiative“Kiwi: USP of Arunachal Pradesh”.

The initiative, undertaken under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, aims to assess consumer response, identify market requirements and establish export linkages for kiwi growers in Arunachal Pradesh.

Consumer tasting and feedback will be used to assess the fruit's acceptability, demand, quality expectations and packaging requirements. The findings are expected to help growers, cooperatives and exporters prepare for future commercial shipments.

Major kiwi varieties grown in the region include Hayward, Monty, Allison and Bruno. The Hayward variety has shown demand in international markets.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Departments of Trade and Commerce and Horticulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

(KNN Bureau)

