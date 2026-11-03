Collins Obijiaku Solo Show“Wherever You Are, Remember Me” Opens In LA

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artist, known for his tender oil portraits featuring eloquent linear details and color-blocked backgrounds, will present a forthcoming solo exhibition titled“Wherever You Are, Remember Me” at. The exhibition is scheduled to open onand will be on view throughin

Obijiaku, who grew up in Nigeria's Kaduna region and recently relocated to Chicago, explores themes of distance and adjusting to a new environment through his work. His palette shifts between earthy and jewel tones, incorporating subtle hints of architecture, nature, and art historical iconography to create a sense of timelessness.

According to a statement from Roberts Projects, these settings,“seen through a sentimental lens, lend the paintings an intimate, dreamlike quality, as though recalling a presence from memory.” Several works, including“Rengaji” ( 2026 ), oil and charcoal on canvas, 66.1 x 79.1 inches, and“Portrait of Benedicta Rufus” ( 2026 ), oil and charcoal on canvas, 27.6 x 39.4 inches, will be featured in the exhibition alongside a suite of still lifes.

“Rengaji,” for instance, draws inspiration from Christian Renaissance paintings, such as those by Fra Angelico, while also referencing Obijiaku's childhood memories of royal processions in Nigeria. The artist focuses on how everyday experiences, from food smells to sounds, can trigger memories and create feelings of illusory familiarity, even when encountering strangers in a new place.

Source: This Is Colossal