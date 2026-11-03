Anton Van Dalen's East Village 'Peace House' Lists For $6.95 Million

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thebuilding that served as Dutch artisthome and studio forhas been listed for sale at. Van Dalen, who died there at ageapproximately two years ago, emblazoned the facade of the four-story property atwith his iconic“Peace” mural over three decades ago.

Van Dalen and his late wife, psychologist Rebecca May Owens, initially rented an apartment in the building, known as the“Peace House,” when they moved in during 1971. They had arrived in New York in 1966, after Van Dalen traveled from Amsterdam via Toronto. In 1972, they partnered with fellow tenants and upstairs neighbors, the family of glass artist Bill Schneider, to purchase the 4,520 square-foot dwelling. The building currently features four beds, three kitchens, and five baths.

The property is co-owned by Van Dalen's adult children and the Schneider family. Owens utilized the ground floor for her psychology practice. In 2017, when Van Dalen's daughter Marinda moved in to care for her widowed father, she and her family combined the first floor and basement to create a three-bedroom duplex, as reported by the New York Times.

The Schneiders relocated to Vermont in 1998 but continued to rent out the updated second story. The Van Dalens resided on the third floor, which includes a rooftop terrace, while Van Dalen used the skylit fourth floor for creating his iconographic art. The artist, who kept pigeons on the roof, often drew inspiration from the surrounding neighborhood.

Van Dalen transformed the property into a work of art in 1990, painting the word“Peace” in response to the Persian Gulf war. His daughter expressed to the New York Times her hope that the building's future owner will preserve this significant sign. Reflecting on his workspace, Van Dalen told Artnet News in 2023, on the occasion of his final solo show at downtown gallery P·P·O·W:

Source: Artnet News