Ivan Mcclellan Releases Expanded Book On Black Rodeo Culture

MENAFN - USA Art News) Photographerhas released an updated edition of his work documenting Black rodeo culture, titled Eight Seconds: Legacy in Motion. Published by, the new book addsto his previous collection, focusing on the individuals and locations central to this vibrant community across the United States, a project McClellan has been embedded in since

The expanded edition features Kortnee Solomon, a teenage competitor from Texas, on its cover. Solomon, one of the youngest athletes captivating audiences, is depicted wearing a rainbow-colored money shirt and a blue hat, flanked by horses. The book also includes photographs taken in the arena, capturing cowboys racing through the dirt and the cheering crowds under bright stadium lights.

McClellan's distinctive photographic approach emphasizes shadow and warmth, creating portraits and candid shots that convey the intimacy and respect fostered by his long-standing relationships within these communities. His work contrasts with typical journalistic photos of rodeos, which often embrace overexposure from industrial lighting. The book is available on Bookshop, while a larger archive of McClellan's photography can be viewed on his website and Instagram. Notable images from the collection include“Dantey Eldridge, Oregon, 2025,”“Crowd, Oklahoma, 2021,”“Ty & Casico, Oklahoma, 2025,”“Casico & Caslynn, Oklahoma, 2025,”“Jada & Sapphire, Oklahoma, 2025,”“Larry Brooks, Illinois, 2024,”“Trevonte & Randy, Oklahoma, 2025,”“Kamal Miller, California, 2024,” and“Pony Express, Oklahoma, 2021.”

Source: This Is Colossal