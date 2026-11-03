Nearly Six In 10 Brits Have Swapped Nights Out Clubbing For Nights In Cooking

Nearly six in 10 Brits have swapped nights out clubbing for nights in as home cooking becomes the new weekend ritual.

A study of 2,000 adults found 73 per cent look forward to spending their weekends at home, with 56 per cent doing so more now than they did previously.

But it's not just down to saving money, as 40 per cent of those opting to stay home simply feel happier there.

Meanwhile, 32 per cent are choosing to spend their weekends cooking, claiming it feels more relaxing then than it does during the week when it is more of a slog.

For those who spend longer in the kitchen at the weekend, 63 per cent say it's because they have more time to enjoy it and 42 per cent appreciate not having to rush.

In addition, 40 per cent feel they can try more complex or new recipes on Saturdays and Sundays, with 34 per cent feeling they have more energy to devote to cooking.

That slower pace can turn cooking into valuable downtime, with 22 per cent claiming it helps them slow down and be more present, while 18 per cent feel it allows them to switch off from screens and digital distractions.

The study was commissioned by Hotpoint [], which has partnered with Fuschia Sirois, professor of social and health psychology at Durham University, to explore how our weekends have shifted towards resting and recharging at home.

It has also created a quiz to find out which kind of weekender you are.

Prof. Sirois said:“A night out can feel like the best way to unwind after a long week, but, psychologically, it often isn't.

“Studies on how we recover from work look at switching off, relaxing, learning something new and feeling in control of our time.

“A night in cooking can cover all of those, which a night out rarely does.

“So, it makes sense that more than half of us are spending more weekend evenings at home than we did a few years ago, and four in 10 say it's because they're happier there.

“At home we get to choose how we use our time and who we share it with. People talk about the joy of missing out, and I think that's exactly what we're seeing.”

The study also found that making meals is a sociable affair, with one in four cooking for friends and family over the weekend.

Nearly half (47 per cent) prioritise time with loved ones at the weekend, and 14 per cent said cooking for others is their love language.

For many though, time in the kitchen has also become an act of self-care, with 33 per cent enjoying treating themselves – and others – with nice food.

And 22 per cent even get a sense of achievement from their culinary masterpieces, with 19 per cent embracing having a 'special' weekend ritual.

But despite having more time to experiment, those polled, via OnePoll, are sticking with familiar favourites on Saturdays, with Spaghetti Bolognese topping the weekend menu, followed by curry and stir-fry.

Adam Norris, senior product manager at Hotpoint, said:“The kitchen has always been the heart of the home, but it's increasingly becoming the heart of our weekends too.

“A night in is no longer the consolation prize, but something we genuinely look forward to.

“As autumn sets in, the weekend gives people permission to slow the pace, spend more time at home and enjoy cooking without the pressure of the working week.

“What's interesting is how cooking transforms from a midweek chore into a weekend pleasure.

“For those trying a new recipe, it can be daunting, but with the right appliances on hand and the time to enjoy the process, cooking can be a great way to build confidence, switch off from digital distractions, and share the feeling of home.”

THE TOP 10 DISHES BRITS COOK ON A SATURDAY

1. Spaghetti Bolognese

2. Curry

3. Stir-fry

4. Stews/casseroles

5. Steak and Chips

6. Pasta Bake

7. Lasagne

8. Homemade Pizza

9. Roast Dinner

10. Fish and Chips