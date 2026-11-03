Consumers Will Spend An Average Of £304 Treating Themselves This Black Friday

Shoppers will spend an average of just over £304 treating themselves this Black Friday, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults who shop in the November sales event found 35 per cent plan to buy something for themselves rather than scope out Christmas gifts for others.

It also emerged the average Black Friday shopper will splash out £170.33 more than they did last year, as 32 per cent feel they deserve a reward.

More than four in 10 (41 per cent) have waited patiently for the one-day event to buy something they really want, with 29 per cent having spent the last three months thinking about it.

Fashion items (25 per cent), beauty products (20 per cent) and small household appliances (16 per cent) were among the things people are planning to purchase.

The study, commissioned by Samsung ahead of its Black Friday deals launching on 4th November, also found Millennials were the generation who will spend the most on treating themselves (£386.34) on Friday 27th November.

Zeena Hill, a spokesperson for the brand, said:“The smartest shoppers aren't chasing the lowest price tag, they're hunting for long-term value.

“From our research, we're seeing a clear trend where households are making calculated adjustments in their everyday spending so they can invest in home upgrades that will last.”

The study also found 21 per cent of Black Friday shoppers will plan a big purchase up to three months in advance.

With shoppers willing to cut back on takeaways or eating out (25 per cent), coffees and snacks (20 per cent) and nights out (19 per cent) to fund it.

More than a quarter (28 per cent) reckon a bigger planned purchase is more of a treat than a small spontaneous one, with 47 per cent believing the discount makes it easier to justify.

Of those bigger purchases, 23 per cent are planning on buying technology including phones, tablets, laptops and TVs.

It also found that when it comes to tech, long-term value proved important as half believed a higher-priced product can be worth the extra cost if it is likely to last longer.

But while 43 per cent point to better features or performance, the same amount also said buying from a brand they trust makes the additional spend worthwhile.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, also found that in the hopes of getting a discount, 14 per cent have delayed upgrading their mobile phones until the Black Friday sales.

More than a fifth (24 per cent) did so to get the right deal, as 22 per cent want more for their money, with 42 per cent pleased they waited to make their purchase.

Zeena Hill, from Samsung, added:“Finding a good deal provides the tipping point, but the real motivation is buying better - whether that's larger, cinematic displays, smarter, energy-saving appliances that help save you money, or a flagship phone upgrade to unlock the latest AI features.”