Earth Science Tech Inc. (ETST) Wins Through The Inherent Operating Leverage Of Its 'Conglomerate' Business Model

Earth Science Tech's 'conglomerate' business model has allowed it to leverage its internal tech stack, real estate, as well as ingredient-sourcing and manufacturing capabilities to capture the profit margins at every step that other companies are forced to outsource The company is focused on building a vertically integrated healthcare platform that combines compounding pharmacy operations, telemedicine platforms, clinical support, and direct-to-patient fulfillment Earth Science Tech now augments its healthcare operations through investments in real estate, asset management activities, and consumer products business

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Earth Science Tech (OTCQB: ETST) is a strategic holding company that brings together innovative businesses across the healthcare, pharmacy, technology and telemedicine, real estate, and consumer products spaces. Its primary operating strategy is to continue building a successful vertically integrated healthcare platform that combines compounding pharmacy operations, telemedicine platforms, clinical support, and direct-to-patient fulfillment. It further supports its healthcare operations through investments in real estate, asset management activities, and consumer products.

Through the operation of these autonomous, revenue-generating divisions, Earth Science Tech has created a“conglomerate” business model that sets it apart from other traditional healthcare offerings in that it is heavily insulated from sector-specific risks. Its investment in real estate is also strategic. Through its subsidiary and diversified real estate company, Avenvi, ETST owns a...

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