Missionirnewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call For Nov. 12

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care, announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026. Management will also provide updates on recent achievements, including results from the ALIGN-ACS pilot study, and upcoming milestones for the company's Heart Attack Detection program. A press release detailing the quarterly results will be issued before the call.

Executive Chairman Richard Ferrari, President and Founder Branislav Vajdic, Ph.D., and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Cruickshank will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants can access the conference by dialing 1-877-704-4453 domestically or 1-201-389-0920 internationally using conference code 13763268. A webcast and accompanying presentation will be available, with a telephone replay accessible approximately three hours after the call through Nov. 26, 2026.

To view the full press release, visit

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the detection and monitoring of critical cardiac conditions. The Company is creating the first-ever cable-free device capable of collecting ECG signals in 3D, from three non-coplanar directions, and synthesizing the signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed for portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. HeartBeam's 3D ECG technology received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 2024 and the 12-lead ECG synthesis software in December 2025(1). The Company holds over 20 issued patents related to technology enablement.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BEAT are available in the company's newsroom at

(1) Cleared Indications for Use

The HeartBeam System with 12-Lead ECG synthesis software for arrhythmia assessment received FDA clearance in December 2025.

Refer to the Company's Cleared Indications for Use at for details on the intended use of its technology.

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