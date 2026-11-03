Missionirnewsbreaks Market Street Capital, Inc. Advises On $52.2 Million Sale Of Dulworth Enterprises Assets To L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR) Subsidiary
Market Street Capital managed the sale process, engaged prospective buyers and assisted with negotiations through closing. The transaction combines Dulworth's wastewater treatment products and manufacturing capabilities with CXT's precast concrete operations. Dulworth Co-Founder and President Tommy Dulworth credited Market Street Capital with guiding the family through the transaction, including coordinating legal counsel, financial information, audits and due diligence while allowing management to remain focused on business operations.
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About Market Street Capital, Inc.
Market Street Capital is a boutique investment banking and advisory firm that brings together strategic advisory, capital raising, and public markets expertise. Its professionals have more than 30 years of combined M&A and capital markets experience, and the firm works with a broad network of institutional investors, family offices, venture capital firms, and lenders on behalf of its clients. Market Street has representatives in Texas, California, Louisiana, New York, and Switzerland.
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