Investornewsbreaks Ibnai Token Begins Trading On Spotex Centralized Exchange Against USDT
The listing follows the October launch of the IBNAi Wallet, which reportedly has more than 75,000 verified holders and is accessible to business clients and partner network issuers. Michael McCarthy, managing director of IBN, issuer of the IBNAi token, described the listing as a milestone in expanding global accessibility and liquidity for the ecosystem. The integration is intended to combine IBN's artificial intelligence-driven financial communications platform with SpotEx's trading infrastructure to support market participants and the company's partner network view the full press release, visitAbout SpotEx
SpotEx is a digital asset spot marketplace delivering institutional-grade order matching, transparent liquidity pools, and intuitive trading interfaces for global crypto market participants.
For more information please visitAbout InvestorBrandNetwork AI (IBNAi)
Investor Brand Network AI (IBNAi) is an advanced financial communications and technology platform backed by IBN's 20+ years of capital markets experience serving over 600 public and private companies. IBNAi leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and targeted media distribution to connect public companies, institutional investors, and retail audiences.
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InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
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