Rockbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Signs Second MOU, Bringing Potential Annual Aggregate Supply To 500,000 Tonnes At Montauban Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) announced it has signed a second memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Québec-based Gestion D.S. 50 Inc. for the potential supply and beneficial reuse of up to 200,000 metric tonnes annually of neutralized mining residue from its fully permitted Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec. The agreement follows an Oct. 29, 2026, MOU with Culture H. Dolbec Inc. covering up to 300,000 metric tonnes annually, bringing the combined potential supply to 500,000 tonnes. The proposed volumes exceed the project's current permitted processing capacity of 300,000 tonnes of historic tailings annually, which could be increased with additional permits.

The agreements support ESGold's strategy to recover precious metals from historic mine tailings while treating and repurposing residual material for approved construction applications. The company aims to combine environmental restoration with potential commercial opportunities by converting treated mining waste into usable aggregate. Both MOUs are nonbinding, with proposed volumes representing indicative maximums rather than guaranteed commitments. Future supply remains subject to material testing, regulatory approvals and definitive agreements, with pricing and other commercial terms yet to be established.

To view the full press release, visit

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec is under construction. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

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