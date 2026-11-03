Why Solar Energy Is Taking Over The World

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Solar energy has grown so ludicrously cheap over the past couple of decades that it is now projected to surpass nuclear energy as one of the main global sources of electricity. Constant instability across international energy supply chains, coupled with diminishing prices, has made solar an obvious choice for countries seeking to limit their reliance on imported energy.

As solar energy advances, entities like American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) developing other sources of clean energy have...

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