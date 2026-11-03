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AI Is Putting Global Digital Infrastructure At Risk


Date: 2026-11-03 02:06:52

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Last month, vulnerabilities dubbed PHP2Shell were uncovered in the open-source PHP language used by most computer programmers that design and run websites around the world. As a result, many governments alerted website administrators to undertake emergency updates in order to fix those vulnerabilities. This batch of vulnerabilities illustrates the magnitude of the threat posed to digital infrastructure by increasingly powerful AI models.

With the growing pace at which major vulnerabilities are being uncovered, the warnings about the threats posed by AI can no longer be brushed off as alarmist. Large tech corporations like Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) need to do more to ensure...

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