Rockbreaks Torino Metals Pty Ltd. Announces Maiden Resource Of 2.82 Billion Pounds Copper, 2.88 Million Ounces Gold At Zonda Project In Argentina
The Zonda deposit begins at or near surface, with an estimated strip ratio of approximately 0.5:1. Torino completed five diamond twin holes totaling 908 meters during its 2026 drilling campaign to validate historical exploration data. The company reported that 21 of 30 historical drill holes ended in mineralization, with the deposit remaining open at depth and laterally. The resource estimate has an effective date of Oct. 13, 2026, and was prepared by independent qualified person Marcelo Zangrandi of AMBA Consultoria Ltda. Torino noted that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.
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About Torino Metals
Torino Metals Pty Ltd is a privately held Australian company focused on the Zonda copper-gold porphyry project in San Juan Province, Argentina, held through its wholly owned subsidiary Torino Metals Argentina SAS.
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