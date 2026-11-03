Rockbreaks Torino Metals Pty Ltd. Announces Maiden Resource Of 2.82 Billion Pounds Copper, 2.88 Million Ounces Gold At Zonda Project In Argentina

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Torino, a privately held mineral exploration company, announced a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its wholly owned Zonda copper-gold porphyry project in San Juan Province, Argentina. Prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”), the estimate totals 615 million tonnes grading 0.34% copper equivalent, containing 2.824 billion pounds of copper and 2.88 million ounces of gold, equivalent to approximately 4.55 billion pounds of copper. The resource is constrained within an optimized open-pit shell and includes a higher-grade zone of 338 million tonnes grading 0.41% copper equivalent, containing 1.92 billion pounds of copper and 1.86 million ounces of gold.

The Zonda deposit begins at or near surface, with an estimated strip ratio of approximately 0.5:1. Torino completed five diamond twin holes totaling 908 meters during its 2026 drilling campaign to validate historical exploration data. The company reported that 21 of 30 historical drill holes ended in mineralization, with the deposit remaining open at depth and laterally. The resource estimate has an effective date of Oct. 13, 2026, and was prepared by independent qualified person Marcelo Zangrandi of AMBA Consultoria Ltda. Torino noted that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

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About Torino Metals

Torino Metals Pty Ltd is a privately held Australian company focused on the Zonda copper-gold porphyry project in San Juan Province, Argentina, held through its wholly owned subsidiary Torino Metals Argentina SAS.

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