Cryptonewsbreaks Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Subsidiary Mindwave Innovations Featured In Cryptocurrencywire Podcast
Menon also details MindWave's enterprise revenue model, which includes one-time licensing fees, participation in digital assets and recurring maintenance agreements. The subsidiary aims to generate revenue by helping businesses establish and operate blockchain-based ecosystems while providing ongoing infrastructure management. The interview also explores institutional adoption of digital assets, enterprise partnerships and opportunities for long-term growth.
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About MindWave Innovations Inc. USA
MindWave Innovations Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), develops enterprise blockchain infrastructure, the MindChain Layer 2 network, and institutional platforms for regulated financial services, real-world asset tokenization and enterprise applications.
About MindWaveDAO
MindWaveDAO is the community and ecosystem layer around MindChain, connecting companies, builders, validators and token holders. NILA holders vote on its proposals, including which builders are funded, which programs launch and how ecosystem resources are allocated, and its Transparency Center publishes contributions, allocations and governance results.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at
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