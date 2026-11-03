Cryptonewsbreaks Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Subsidiary Mindwave Innovations Featured In Cryptocurrencywire Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) through its wholly owned subsidiary MindWave Innovations Inc., is featured in the latest CryptoCurrencyWire Audio Production released by IBN. During the interview with IBN's Carmel Fisher, MindWave CEO Dr. Vin Menon discusses the development of MindChain, an institutional blockchain platform designed to combine digital asset infrastructure with insurance protection. Menon outlines the subsidiary's efforts to establish enterprise blockchain ecosystems across multiple industries, including climate technology, media and advertising, and insurance. These initiatives include a ClimateTech partnership with AQUAE Impact, an AdTech agreement involving a Nasdaq-listed company and an InsurTech ecosystem under development to integrate insurance claims and reinsurance processing into smart contracts.

Menon also details MindWave's enterprise revenue model, which includes one-time licensing fees, participation in digital assets and recurring maintenance agreements. The subsidiary aims to generate revenue by helping businesses establish and operate blockchain-based ecosystems while providing ongoing infrastructure management. The interview also explores institutional adoption of digital assets, enterprise partnerships and opportunities for long-term growth.

To view the full press release, visit

About MindWave Innovations Inc. USA

MindWave Innovations Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), develops enterprise blockchain infrastructure, the MindChain Layer 2 network, and institutional platforms for regulated financial services, real-world asset tokenization and enterprise applications.

About MindWaveDAO

MindWaveDAO is the community and ecosystem layer around MindChain, connecting companies, builders, validators and token holders. NILA holders vote on its proposals, including which builders are funded, which programs launch and how ecosystem resources are allocated, and its Transparency Center publishes contributions, allocations and governance results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

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