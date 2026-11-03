American Fusion(TM) Inc. (AMFN) Reports Four Texatron(TM) Commercial Proposals As Pulsed-Power Testing Advances

Four commercial proposals for potential Texatron(TM) fusion program deployments remain under active discussion. The company is pursuing discussions with data center developers as it explores a model in which it would own and operate future Texatron(TM) systems and sell electricity under long-term agreements. American Fusion(TM) has upgraded electrical switching equipment and configured higher-capacity capacitor banks for the next phase of Texatron(TM) pulsed-power experiments. A technical manuscript prepared by Chief Technology Officer Dr. John E. Brandenburg is undergoing scientific review, with publication and public release planned after the formal process is completed.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

American Fusion(TM) (OTCBQ: AMFN), developer of next-generation fusion energy technologies, is advancing discussions with prospective customers while upgrading equipment for the next phase of experiments involving its Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM). In an October 13 update, the company describes commercial proposals under active negotiation, additional engagement with data center developers and a technical manuscript undergoing scientific review ( ).

The proposals concern potential Texatron(TM) deployments, although American Fusion(TM) has not identified the prospective customers or disclosed the proposed contract values. American Fusion(TM) said it is also in discussions with four of five additional data center developers identified as potential prospects. It is seeking contact with the appropriate representatives at the...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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