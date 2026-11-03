SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Advances Overwatch Integration With European Drone Manufacturer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. and may include paid advertising.

SPARC AI has signed an MOU with a European drone manufacturer to integrate and evaluate its Overwatch positioning platform on two fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) platforms. The agreement also incorporates Overwatch Intelligence, designed to consolidate positioning, observation and movement data from connected aircraft into a unified operational view. Following operator-run field trials in Ukraine and the Middle East, SPARC AI is pursuing additional defense and commercial opportunities, including through a new regional advisory agreement.

Reliable positioning is becoming an important consideration as autonomous systems expand into environments where satellite navigation can be disrupted, manipulated or unavailable. For drone operators, the challenge extends beyond keeping an aircraft in the air to understanding where it is operating and maintaining situational awareness throughout a mission.

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) is addressing this challenge through Overwatch, its software-based positioning platform designed for environments where Global Navigation Satellite System (“GNSS”) signals cannot be relied upon. On Oct. 26, the company announced a memorandum of understanding with a major European drone manufacturer to integrate and...

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