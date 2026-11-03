Qatar, Mozambique Hold Political Consultations Round

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Mozambique was held in Maputo on Tuesday.

The Qatari delegation was headed by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Mozambican side was headed by Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Mozambican Communities Abroad Maria de Fatima Simao.

The consultations discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it.