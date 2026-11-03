Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Minister-President Of Bavaria
The talks focused bilateral cooperation and explored opportunities to expand the partnership, particularly in investment and economic development.
Discussions also covered prospects for collaboration in advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and defense manufacturing, alongside a number of other issues of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment