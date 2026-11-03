Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Minister-President Of Bavaria


Date: 2026-11-03 02:04:40

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held talks on Tuesday with Minister-President of the State of Bavaria in the Federal Republic of Germany Dr. Markus Soder, who is visiting the State of Qatar.

The talks focused bilateral cooperation and explored opportunities to expand the partnership, particularly in investment and economic development.

Discussions also covered prospects for collaboration in advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and defense manufacturing, alongside a number of other issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN03112026000067011011ID1111910486


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search