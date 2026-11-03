Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Minister-President Of Bavaria

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held talks on Tuesday with Minister-President of the State of Bavaria in the Federal Republic of Germany Dr. Markus Soder, who is visiting the State of Qatar.

The talks focused bilateral cooperation and explored opportunities to expand the partnership, particularly in investment and economic development.

Discussions also covered prospects for collaboration in advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and defense manufacturing, alongside a number of other issues of mutual interest.