Qatar Welcomes 2.95 Mn Visitors In First 10 Months Of 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar welcomed 2.95 million visitors through its various land, air and sea entry points during the first 10 months of 2026.

Data released by Qatar Tourism showed that the number of visitors to Qatar rose 21.7 percent in October to 336,000, compared with 276,000 in September.

The data showed a diverse mix of visitor source markets between January and October 2026. Visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries accounted for the largest share, at 39.9 percent of the total, or 1.176 million visitors.

Asia and Oceania ranked second, accounting for 21.4 percent of all visitors, with 630,000 arrivals.

Europe ranked third, with 620,000 visitors, representing 21 percent of the total, followed by the Americas, which accounted for 7.3 percent, or 216,000 visitors.

Other Arab countries ranked fifth, with 209,000 visitors, representing 7.1 percent of the total. Other African countries ranked sixth, accounting for 96,000 visitors, or approximately 3.3 percent.

Qatar Tourism