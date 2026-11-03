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Oman And Egypt Call For De-Escalation Amid Rising Regional Tensions


Date: 2026-11-03 02:04:40

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Oman and Egypt have called for intensified diplomatic efforts to contain rising tensions in the region and prevent a renewed outbreak of military confrontation.

The call came during a telephone conversation on Tuesday between Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

The two ministers discussed rapidly evolving regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and creating conditions for a return to dialogue and political understandings.

They stressed the importance of strengthening coordination and consultations between their countries, while supporting regional and international initiatives to prevent further escalation.

The discussions also highlighted the need to safeguard the security of maritime corridors and ensure the safety of navigation.

Both sides underscored the importance of pursuing sustainable solutions to reinforce regional security and stability.

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Gulf Times

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