Chemours Launches Faizeontm Two-Phase Liquid Cooling Solutions For AI Data Centers
FaizeonTM fluids use phase change, in which the fluid absorbs heat and changes from liquid to vapor, to enable efficient, reliable heat removal as AI and HPC drive higher chip power and rack densities. In independent third-party testing, a two-phase direct-to-chip system using FaizeonTM 200 fluid maintained a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) at up to 19 degrees Celsius lower than a single-phase, water-based fluid, while using a lower coolant flow rate.
“AI's rapid growth is increasing the demands on data center infrastructure, and cooling is becoming a critical constraint,” said Denise Dignam, President and CEO at Chemours.“With our liquid cooling solutions, we are applying more than 90 years of thermal management expertise to help data centers manage higher heat loads while improving performance and dramatically reducing energy and water demand. Our FaizeonTM liquid cooling team is collaborating across the data center ecosystem, to bring together the expertise, testing, and support needed to confidently deploy two-phase liquid cooling at scale.”
FaizeonTM two-phase liquid cooling fluids for direct-to-chip and immersion cooling:
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FaizeonTM 100 fluid
FaizeonTM 110 fluid
FaizeonTM 200 fluid
FaizeonTM 220 fluid
FaizeonTM 500 fluid
Benefits of FaizeonTM fluids:
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Superior heat transfer: Through phase change FaizeonTM fluids absorb and remove high heat loads from processors and server components.
Lower cooling-related energy demand: Systems designed for FaizeonTM fluids can reduce the energy required for data center cooling, improving facility efficiency.
Minimal cooling-related water consumption: FaizeonTM-enabled systems can nearly eliminate cooling-related water use, depending on system design and operating conditions.
Fluid circularity: FaizeonTM fluids are engineered to support recovery, reprocessing, and reuse.
To support continued innovation and accelerated adoption of advanced liquid cooling technologies, Chemours has collaborated across the data center ecosystem to help advance the adoption of two-phase liquid cooling technologies. These efforts include engagements with the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), NTT DATA, 2CRSi, DataVolt, Munters, Accelsius, and ZutaCore.
Learn more at Faizeon.
This announcement was originally shared on Chemours.
1 ©2026 The Chemours Company. ChemoursTM, and the Chemours logo, are trademarks of The Chemours Company. FaizeonTM is a trademark of The Chemours Company FC, LLC.
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