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The Culture Behind The Deal: In EHS Due Diligence


Date: 2026-11-03 02:03:54

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this bonus episode, the host, Keith Knoke, chair of the board at Inogen Alliance, is joined by Andy Sweetman from Antea Group UK to explore what buyers should look for during environmental, health and safety due diligence. Building on the main Episode 8 discussion, they look beyond visible compliance issues to the management practices, hidden liabilities and operational risks that can shape an acquisition's future value.

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Time Stamps
    00:00:05 – Introduction: What buyers worry about and what they should look for 00:00:25 – Looking beyond visible risks to management culture 00:01:35 – Less obvious environmental risks and historic liabilities 00:02:01 – Waste disposal liabilities at a site the business never operated 00:03:20 – PFAS and the limits of previous site investigations 00:03:46 – Climate and water risks affecting future operations 00:04:15 – Data centres, leisure assets and environmental exposure 00:04:39 – Why EHS culture matters in an acquisition 00:05:09 – Strong culture versus a clean compliance record 00:06:02 – Translating leadership values into plant-floor practice 00:06:46 – Assessing EHS responsibility and competence 00:07:46 – Management workshops and testing the paperwork 00:08:39 – What leadership engagement reveals about EHS culture 00:09:38 – One piece of advice for buyers 00:10:00 – Using due diligence to understand how the business operates 00:10:26 – Closing reflections and the main episode 00:11:01 – Where to follow the series
Guest Quotes

Andy Sweetman:“The paperwork can tell you a certain amount of things, but I think talking directly to the people who own it is important.”

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