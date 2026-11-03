The Culture Behind The Deal: In EHS Due Diligence
(MENAFN- 3BL) In this bonus episode, the host, Keith Knoke, chair of the board at Inogen Alliance, is joined by Andy Sweetman from Antea Group UK to explore what buyers should look for during environmental, health and safety due diligence. Building on the main Episode 8 discussion, they look beyond visible compliance issues to the management practices, hidden liabilities and operational risks that can shape an acquisition's future value. Listen Now
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00:00:05 – Introduction: What buyers worry about and what they should look for
00:00:25 – Looking beyond visible risks to management culture
00:01:35 – Less obvious environmental risks and historic liabilities
00:02:01 – Waste disposal liabilities at a site the business never operated
00:03:20 – PFAS and the limits of previous site investigations
00:03:46 – Climate and water risks affecting future operations
00:04:15 – Data centres, leisure assets and environmental exposure
00:04:39 – Why EHS culture matters in an acquisition
00:05:09 – Strong culture versus a clean compliance record
00:06:02 – Translating leadership values into plant-floor practice
00:06:46 – Assessing EHS responsibility and competence
00:07:46 – Management workshops and testing the paperwork
00:08:39 – What leadership engagement reveals about EHS culture
00:09:38 – One piece of advice for buyers
00:10:00 – Using due diligence to understand how the business operates
00:10:26 – Closing reflections and the main episode
00:11:01 – Where to follow the series
Andy Sweetman:“The paperwork can tell you a certain amount of things, but I think talking directly to the people who own it is important.”
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