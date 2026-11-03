Advancing AI Responsibly With Lenovo

MENAFN - 3BL) By Tolga Kurtoglu, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, LenovoDoug Fisher, Senior Vice President, Chief Security and AI Officer, LenovoDave Carroll, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Lenovo

As AI advances, its development can be shaped in ways that anticipate future risks while delivering meaningful benefits today. Effective governance can help strike that balance, providing safeguards as technology evolves while supporting innovation that improves people's lives.

At Lenovo, we strive to bring that same balance to how we think about applied AI, the future, and what our customers need. We believe the strongest path forward is one where AI is designed to augment rather than replace human insight and ingenuity, extending human capability, judgment and creativity while keeping people and their well-being at the center of how the technology is designed and deployed. That starts with a practical question: What problems can AI help people solve today?

Our commitment to practical AI solutions does not mean looking past what comes next. Indeed, as AI capabilities advance, questions around safety, control, security, and the long-term consequences of increasingly capable systems deserve rigorous thought and public debate. Those questions become even more important as AI systems move beyond providing information and answering questions to taking actions on behalf of people and organizations. Where AI systems can take action, their design and deployment should include safeguards appropriate to the potential consequences, including clear limits, meaningful human oversight, and the ability to intervene when necessary.

At the same time, we should be careful not to become so focused on future risks and capabilities that we lose sight of the work directly in front of us. For AI to have lasting impact and truly augment human capability, people and organizations need a clearer understanding of where it can make them more productive, improve decisions, create better experiences, or help solve problems that have resisted other approaches.

The challenge is that technology is inherently forward-looking, which means that researchers and organizations will continue to push the boundaries of what's technologically possible. That work should proceed with safeguards and accountability that are commensurate with the potential impact of the technology. Likewise, scientific breakthroughs and advances at the frontier can create entirely new possibilities through more advanced AI systems. This progress should also be measured by how well we apply these capabilities to the challenges facing us today. There is still enormous work to do in turning AI into tools that people trust, understand, and find genuinely useful.

That means spending more time on adoption and outcomes. Can AI improve work on the manufacturing floor? Can it help reduce waste, optimize energy usage, and address climate change? Can it give a small business capabilities that once required far greater resources? Can it help an employee spend less time on repetitive work and more time exercising judgment and creativity? Can all of that be done securely, responsibly, and in a way that gives people control over their data and how the technology is used?

At Lenovo, that practical view of AI is central to our Hybrid AI vision. We believe intelligence will increasingly be distributed across personal devices, edge environments, private infrastructure, and the cloud. Different problems will require different models and different approaches. In some cases, an open model will be the right fit. Those choices should be guided by the intended use, risk profile, security and data requirements, and applicable legal obligations. In others, a closed model may make more sense. Some workloads will benefit from the scale of the cloud, while others need to remain on the edge or closer to where data is created.

That flexibility is important to the real-world application of AI and central to the question of what useful AI is. A manufacturer, hospital, government agency, small business, and individual consumer will each have different requirements around performance, privacy, security, cost, control, and legal requirements. Hybrid AI gives organizations the ability to make those choices based on the problem they are trying to solve rather than forcing every problem through the same architecture.

At Lenovo, responsible AI requires practical, accountable governance throughout the AI lifecycle. We seek to apply safeguards proportionate to the intended use and potential impact of an AI system, including security, privacy, transparency, appropriate human oversight, and compliance with applicable law.

Regulation will play an important role as well. Lenovo is committed to complying with applicable laws and regulations as we develop, deploy, and support AI solutions around the world. Effective AI policy should provide clear, practical, and durable rules that protect people, support responsible innovation, and give organizations clarity and confidence in how to meet their legal obligations. That clarity supports responsible innovation within appropriate safeguards, and helps build trust. Industry and governments will need to work together as AI matures so that policy keeps pace with technological change and provides a stable foundation for continued progress.

Ultimately, leadership in AI should be measured by real-world value. That means translating technical capability into solutions that people use, businesses value, and societies benefit from at scale.

The frontier will continue to move forward and should be measured on how well we put AI to work alongside people, extending what they can do while addressing the challenges already in front of us.