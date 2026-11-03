Do You Think You Know The Flu? Get The Facts From A CVS Pharmacy Pharmacist

MENAFN - 3BL) When it comes to the flu, misconceptions can make it difficult to know how to protect yourself. Understanding the facts about vaccination and how the flu spreads can help you make informed decisions and stay healthy. CVS Pharmacy pharmacists can help address common myths about the flu and explain the facts.

Myth #1: You should wait until flu season peaks to get the vaccine.

Fact: It's best to be vaccinated before the flu begins spreading in your community. The flu season typically peaks between December and February. Ideally, everyone older than six months, with a few exceptions, should be vaccinated by the end of October. However, even if you're not able to get vaccinated until November or later, vaccination is still recommended. It takes about two weeks after being vaccinated to develop optimal protection, so you should make getting the vaccine a priority. Flu vaccination can still be beneficial if flu viruses are circulating.

Myth #2: The flu shot gives you the flu.

Fact: Flu shots are made with either inactivated viruses or with proteins from the flu virus, so people cannot get the flu from a flu shot. Common side effects can include soreness, redness/tenderness or swelling where the shot was given, headache, fever, nausea, muscle aches, and/or fatigue. These side effects may begin soon after the shot and usually resolve on their own in a few days. Serious allergic reactions to flu vaccines are very rare.

Myth #3: It's too late to get the flu shot.

Fact: The flu season typically peaks between December and February. It takes about two weeks after being vaccinated to develop optimal protection, so you should make getting the vaccine a priority. Flu vaccination can still be beneficial if flu viruses are circulating.

Myth #4: If you get the flu, you can't get it again during that flu season.

Fact: Different strains of the flu circulate each season, so don't assume that if you have already had the flu, you will not get it again. If you have already had the flu this season, you should still make it a priority to receive the flu shot.

Myth #5: Antibiotics will help fight the flu.

Fact: Antibiotics work well against bacteria but are not effective for viral infections like the flu. Certain antiviral medications can treat the flu and are available by prescription from your doctor, or health care provider.

Myth #6: The flu is only spread by coughing and sneezing.

Fact: Most experts think that flu viruses are largely spread by droplets that result from coughing, sneezing, or even talking. In other cases, a person might get the flu by touching a surface or object that has the flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or even eyes. That's why you should wash your hands regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based cleanser.

Now that you know the facts, take action

Knowing the facts can help keep yourself and those around you healthy during flu season.

CVS Pharmacy makes it easy to schedule your flu vaccination appointment online at CVS or through the CVS Health app. Vaccination appointments are available any day your local CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic is open, including evenings and weekends. If you have questions about flu vaccination, your local CVS Pharmacy pharmacist can help answer them.