From Digital Spring Cleaning To Plastic-Free Living, Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited Employees Drive Environmental Action

MENAFN - 3BL) Meaningful environmental change often begins with everyday decisions. Across Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited, employees are demonstrating how individual actions can collectively make a measurable difference.

Throughout 2025, the Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited Green Team engaged colleagues through environmental awareness campaigns, volunteering, digital sustainability workshops and waste reduction initiatives.

Through the Giki sustainability engagement platform, employees collectively helped avoid more than 40,000 kilograms of carbon emissions, conserve more than 2 million litres of water and prevent more than 5,000 single-use plastic items.

The Green Team also delivered 19 sustainability activities, including participation in Plastic Free July, local litter picks and a Digital Spring Clean initiative.

In collaboration with customer NATS, employees participated in a Digital Spring Clean and Tech Bar to explore ways to reduce digital clutter, manage storage more efficiently and minimise the environmental footprint associated with technology use.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate how employee engagement, practical education and collaboration can help make sustainability part of everyday workplace culture.

Discover more employee-led initiatives in the Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited 2025 Sustainability Report.