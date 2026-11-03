Amir Meets Minister-President Of Bavaria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al -Thani received at his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning the Minister-President of Bavaria in the Federal Republic of Germany, HE Dr Markus Söder and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of defense, security, economy, technology and innovation, as well as investment opportunities of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, as well as a number of their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.

Also attending were several of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HE the Minister-President of Bavaria.