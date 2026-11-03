Qatar Seeks Interim US-Iran Agreement To Build Confidence, Pave Way For Lasting Peace: Al Ansari

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is working toward an interim agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at building confidence, narrowing differences and laying the groundwork for further negotiations toward a lasting settlement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Ministry's weekly press briefing, Al Ansari said both Washington and Tehran were reviewing proposals presented by mediators to end the ongoing conflict, although differences between the two sides remained unresolved.

"Bridging the gap is still a work in progress," he said, stressing that diplomatic efforts were continuing despite the absence of a breakthrough.

Al Ansari revealed that a Qatari delegation returned from Tehran on Monday evening following talks with Iranian officials that lasted more than three hours, significantly longer than the originally scheduled one-hour meeting.

He said the discussions involved an exchange of views and proposals aimed at bringing the positions of Washington and Tehran closer together, with Qatar continuing its mediation efforts following the visit.

"What we can see from the meetings of yesterday and the phone calls is that there is still a commitment to the negotiation process," Al Ansari said.

He explained that Qatar continued to convey proposals and ideas between the two sides in close coordination with Pakistan, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and other regional and international partners.

While acknowledging the willingness of both parties to remain engaged in diplomacy, Al Ansari cautioned that the continuation of talks should not be interpreted as a breakthrough, noting that no concrete progress could yet be announced.

He stressed that Qatar's diplomatic efforts were focused on reaching an interim agreement that could establish confidence-building measures and create the conditions necessary for further negotiations.

According to Al Ansari, such measures should form part of a phased diplomatic process, with both sides demonstrating their commitment through the implementation of agreed steps.

Addressing regional developments, Al Ansari reiterated Qatar's condemnation of the recent attack involving the Qatari LNG carrier Al Mayeda in the Arabian Gulf, reaffirming the country's opposition to threats against maritime navigation and its commitment to safeguarding freedom of navigation.

He also highlighted the close coordination among GCC countries to support diplomatic efforts and prevent further regional escalation, warning that a return to hostilities would serve no party's interests.

Al Ansari said that despite tensions on the ground and confrontational public statements, Qatar remained focused on the diplomatic discussions taking place through mediation channels.

He expressed hope that continued engagement and coordination with regional and international partners would help secure an agreement to end the current crisis and establish the foundations for lasting peace and stability in the region.